Today's OnePiecedle Answers #553 (October 5, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #553 for October 5, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #553 for October 5, 2025

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 553rd Edition (October 5, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

  • Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 167/Chapter 254 and has the Goro Goro no Mi Devil Fruit.
  • Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into a human at will.
  • Wanted: The character has a $222M Bounty.
  • Laugh: The character belongs to CP0.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Enel

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Tony Tony Chopper

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

X. Drake

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Spandam

Today’s puzzle had a good range of characters. Some of them appeared recently, while others presented themselves a while back in the series. This means players will need to jog their memory if they wish to answer each question successfully. However, anyone up to date with the latest episodes and chapters shouldn’t have too many issues.

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#552)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#552)
  • Classic – Kaido
  • Devil Fruit – Charlotte Brulee
  • Wanted – Pica
  • Laugh – Bartolomeo

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #553 for October 5, 2025.

