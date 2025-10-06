Home » Puzzles » Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #555 (October 7, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #555 (October 7, 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #555 for October 7, 2025.

Onepiecedle answers #555 for October 7, 2025

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 555th Edition (October 7, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

  • Classic: The character first appeared in Ep. 392/Chapter 498 and has the Toshi Toshi no Mi Devil Fruit.
  • Devil Fruit: This Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into a wolf at will.
  • Wanted: The character has a $340M Bounty.
  • Laugh: The character belongs to Newkama Land.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer

Kawamatsu

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer

Crocodile

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer

Pedro

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer

Brogy

Today’s puzzle was a good mix of easy and challenging answers. While you shouldn’t have any trouble guessing the Wanted Poster and Devil Fruit’s answers, you might find the Laugh slightly troublesome. This is mainly because the previous characters have had numerous appearances throughout the series. However, the Laugh’s answer is a character who had brief appearances. Overall, today’s puzzle was a solid 7/10.

You can also check out today’s answer below for Narutodle and League of Legends (Loldle):

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#554)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#554)
  • Classic – Jewelry. Bonney
  • Devil Fruit – Jabra
  • Wanted – Donquixote Doflamingo
  • Laugh – Bentham

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

  • Gender
  • Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)
  • Devil Fruit (if any)
  • Haki type
  • First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

  • Green means the attribute is a correct match.
  • Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).
  • Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #555 for October 7, 2025.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

“Tailor billed 500 less” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

“Don’t think you can run” Today’s Narutodle Answers #523 (October...

“I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL!” Today’s LoLdle...

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (October 6, 2025)

Today’s NYT Pips #50 Answers and Hints – October 7,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1571 Hints, Answers – October 7, 2025

“Unusual Companions” Today’s NYT Strands #583 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Quordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #849 Hints, Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s Octordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025