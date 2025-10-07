Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #556 (October 8, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #556 for October 8, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 556th Edition (October 8, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Chapter 490 / Episode 385 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Chapter 490 / Episode 385 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: It allows the duplication of this fruit’s abilities through a transfusion of Green Blood in the Seraph S-Bear.

It allows the duplication of this fruit’s abilities through a transfusion of Green Blood in the Seraph S-Bear. Wanted: The character has a $32M Bounty.

The character has a $32M Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to Sakura Kingdom.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Camie

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Bartholomew Kuma

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Bentham

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Kureha

Today’s puzzle offered a straightforward challenge for most One Piece fans. The Classic, Devil Fruit, and Wanted answers should have been quickly identifiable, featuring characters with significant screen time or unique characteristics. However, the Laugh category might have given some players a brief pause. While the character is a well-known figure, their distinct laugh isn’t as frequently quoted or referenced as some others. Overall, this was a relatively gentle set of answers, making it a fun and accessible day for all players. I’d rate this one a solid 3 out of 5!

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#555)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#555) Classic – Kawamatsu

Kawamatsu Devil Fruit – Crocodile

Crocodile Wanted – Pedro

Pedro Laugh – Brogy

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #556 for October 8, 2025.