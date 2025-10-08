Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #557 (October 9, 2025)

Do you consider yourself the biggest One Piece Fan? Do you also like solving Wordle? Then OnePiecedle offers the best opportunity to test your knowledge of the vast pirate world and prove your love for the incredibly popular animanga series in this Wordle-style puzzle game. If you’re looking to maintain your winning streak or just need a little help with today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers for the latest Onepiecedle answers #557 for October 9, 2025.

OnePiecedle Hints and Answers for the 557th Edition (October 9, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s OnePiecedle:

Classic: The character first appeared in Chapter 832 / Episode 793 and has no Devil Fruit.

The character first appeared in Chapter 832 / Episode 793 and has no Devil Fruit. Devil Fruit: It allows the user to return to life after dying.

It allows the user to return to life after dying. Wanted: The character has a $120M Bounty.

The character has a $120M Bounty. Laugh: The character belongs to the Arlong Pirates.

Below are all the answers to today’s OnePiecedle.

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Classic answer Vinsmoke Judge

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Devil Fruit answer Brook

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Wanted answer Charlotte Mont d’Or

Click to reveal OnePiecedle Laugh answer Arlong

Today’s OnePiecedle presented a diverse cast of characters, offering a varied level of difficulty. The Classic and Devil Fruit answers should’ve been pretty quick reveals, featuring major characters with memorable roles and distinct powers. However, the Wanted poster answer might have required a little more thought, as this character, while part of a significant group, isn’t always at the forefront of the action. Finally, the Laugh answer featured an antagonist whose laugh is iconic but perhaps not as instantly recognizable as a Straw Hat’s. It was a good mix that tested knowledge across different arcs and levels of character importance. I’d rate this one a solid 3.5 out of 5!

You can also check out today’s answer below for Narutodle and League of Legends (Loldle):

Yesterday’s OnePiecedle Answers (#556)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s OnePiecedle (#556) Classic – Camie

Camie Devil Fruit – Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma Wanted – Bentham

Bentham Laugh – Kureha

How to play OnePiecedle

OnePiecedle is a straightforward yet engaging guessing game designed for One Piece enthusiasts. The goal is to guess the mystery One Piece character in the fewest attempts possible.

Here’s a brief rundown on how to play:

When you start, you’ll be prompted to guess a One Piece character. After each guess, you’ll receive clues to guide you. These clues can include various properties of the character, such as their:

Gender

Affiliations (e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords)

(e.g., Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, Warlords) Devil Fruit (if any)

(if any) Haki type

First appearance arc

The game uses color indicators to help you narrow down your choices:

Green means the attribute is a correct match.

means the attribute is a match. Yellow means the attribute is partially correct (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one).

means the attribute is (e.g., the character has a Devil Fruit, but it’s not the one you guessed, or they are associated with the organization but not their main one). Red means the attribute is incorrect.

You might also get unique clues like an audio clip of their laugh or a blurry wanted poster, making the game even more fun and challenging.

That’s it! Keep playing, use the clues wisely, and enjoy testing your One Piece knowledge daily! You can head back here anytime if you feel stuck and get the Onepiecedle answers #557 for October 9, 2025.