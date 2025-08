Today’s Phrazle Answer #1102 (AM|PM) – August 5, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle #1102 for August 5, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle #1102 Answer (AM|PM) August 5, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle for August 5 is: FED UP WITH

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle for August 5 is: HEADS UP

That was a great set of puzzles today! It was satisfying to solve two different common idioms in a row. They were both challenging enough to require some thought but familiar enough to feel like a classic, clean puzzle. A definite 4 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer August 4, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

Morning Answer: Fire in the Belly

Fire in the Belly Afternoon Answer: Spick and Span

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!