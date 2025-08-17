Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for August 18, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) August 18, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1127 for August 18 is: Life is A Bowl of Cherries!

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1128 for August 18 is: Bare My Soul!

The morning puzzle was a cheerful, well-known saying that was tricky to assemble correctly due to its length. The afternoon puzzle, on the other hand, was a shorter, more emotional phrase that required a different kind of insight to solve. It was a great day of puzzle-solving.

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer August 17, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

Morning Answer: Up to Snuff

Up to Snuff Afternoon Answer: Beauty Is Only Skin Deep

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!