Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 20, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for August 20, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1131 for August 20 is:

Chickens Coming Home To Roost

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1132 for August 20 is:

Grease Monkey

The morning puzzle was a long, classic idiom that was tricky to piece together. The afternoon puzzle, on the other hand, was a shorter, more specific phrase that required a different kind of insight to solve. It was a great day of puzzle-solving. It’s a 4 out of 5 for me!

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer August 19, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

  • Morning Answer: Feather in My Cap
  • Afternoon Answer: Feast Your Eyes On

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

