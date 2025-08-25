Home » Gaming » Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 25, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 25, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for August 25, 2025.

Today's Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) - August 26, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) August 25, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1141 for August 25 is:

All Sizzle And No Steak

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1142 for August 25 is:

Pass the Buck

A fantastic set of Phrazles today! The morning puzzle was a great test of a long phrase, while the afternoon one was a challenging, familiar saying. Both were a fun challenge. It’s definitely a 4.5 out of 5 for me!

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer August 24, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

  • Morning Answer: Add Insult To Injury
  • Afternoon Answer: All The Rage

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

How to Get Free Thrilldiver Skin in Fortnite

Today’s Quordle #1311 Hints And Answers – August 27, 2025

Grow a Garden – All Leafy Plants

Roblox Race a Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

Roblox 18 FLOORS Codes (August 2025)

How to Get Augury Skin in Fortnite September 2025 Crew...

How to Get Free Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite

Today’s NYT Wordle #1530 Hints, Answers – August 27, 2025

“Go with the flow” :Today’s NYT Strands #542 Hints and...

Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #986 – August...