Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 28, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for August 28, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1147 for August 28 is:

My Dogs Are Barking

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1148 for August 28 is:

Fit as A Fiddle

The morning puzzle was a clever, colorful phrase that took some insight to solve. The afternoon puzzle, on the other hand, was a classic, familiar saying, but getting all the words in the right order was its own unique challenge. It was a great day of puzzle-solving. It’s definitely a 4.5 out of 5 for me!

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer August 27, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

  • Morning Answer: Kith and Kin
  • Afternoon Answer: Sour Grapes

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

