Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 9, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for August 9, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1108 for August 9 is:

Zip Your Lip

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1109 for August 9 is:

In the Long Run

That was a tricky but fun set of puzzles today! Solving two completely different types made it even more interesting. Both were tough, but with some focus, they start to feel easier. A solid 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer August 8, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

  • Morning Answer: Look What the Cat Dragged In
  • Afternoon Answer: Shift Gears

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

