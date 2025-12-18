Home » Puzzles » Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 18, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for December 18, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

Note: The team behind Phrazle has reset the number for the puzzle to #1 again on October 18, 2025.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #61 for December 18 is:

Heavens to Betsy

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #62 for December 18 is:

A Penny for Your Thoughts

Today’s puzzles offered a charming blend of vintage exclamations and classic conversational invitations. The morning’s answer was a delightful, three-word archaic idiom used to express surprise, which felt like a unique and refreshing challenge to solve. The afternoon transitioned into a much more common five-word phrase used to ask what someone is thinking, providing a longer but highly familiar structure that was deeply satisfying to complete. It was a great day for fans of traditional English idioms, earning a solid 4.5 out of 5!

Morning Answer: Fly By The Seat Of Your Pants

Afternoon Answer: Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

