Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for December 3, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) December 3, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

Note: The team behind Phrazle has reset the number for the puzzle to #1 again on October 18, 2025.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #31 for December 3 is: Cold Hearted

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #32 for December 3 is: Lost In Translation

A contrasting but cohesive set of puzzles today! The morning’s challenge was a concise, two-word descriptive phrase that was likely a quick and immediate win. This was followed by a more complex, three-word idiom in the afternoon that was highly satisfying to piece together due to its common cultural reference. A great mix of simplicity and conceptual depth. A solid 4 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer December 2, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: Tit For Tat Afternoon Answer: Nuts And Bolts

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!