Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – November 21, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for November 21, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

Note: The team behind Phrazle has reset the number for the puzzle to #1 again on October 18, 2025.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #7 for November 21 is:

Double Down

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #8 for November 21 is:

a Catch twenty two

A truly contrasting and exciting pair of Phrazles today! The morning puzzle was a fantastic, punchy two-word phrase that offered a satisfyingly quick and decisive solve. The afternoon, however, was a brilliant curveball! The inclusion of a number and a somewhat more technical idiom made it a genuinely challenging and rewarding deduction. This set offered a perfect balance of speed and complexity. It’s a strong 4.5 out of 5 for me.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer November 20, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

Morning Answer: Baptism by Fire

Afternoon Answer: Hand in Hand

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

