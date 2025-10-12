Home » Puzzles » Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 12, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 12, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1237 for October 12 is:

Find Your Feet.

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1238 for October 12 is:

A Bit Much.

A solid day for Phrazle! The morning puzzle was a great one, featuring a medium-length phrase that was familiar yet tricky, specifically in nailing the final word. The afternoon followed up with a concise, punchy idiom that offered a satisfying, quick-solve victory. Both were well-chosen, presenting a balanced challenge. It’s a 4.5 out of 5 for me.

Yesterday's Phrazle Answer October 11, 2025

Morning Answer: Hit the Ground Running.

Afternoon Answer: Call It a Day.

Morning Answer: Hit the Ground Running.

Afternoon Answer: Call It a Day.

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

