Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 13, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) October 13, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1239 for October 13 is: Cook My Goose.

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1240 for October 13 is: Claim to Fame.

A fun, idiomatic day for Phrazle! The morning puzzle presented a classic, slightly darker phrase that really made me think, providing a satisfying, medium-difficulty challenge. The afternoon followed up with a great, well-known expression that offered a perfect balance of common letters and strategic word breaks. Both were engaging and kept me guessing without becoming obscure. It’s a 4 out of 5 for me.

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer October 12, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: Find Your Feet. Afternoon Answer: A Bit Much.

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!