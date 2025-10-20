Home » Puzzles » Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 20, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 20, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) October 20, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1253 for October 20 is:

Swan Song

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1254 for October 20 is:

Sure Fire

A great, concise day for Phrazle! The morning puzzle, a well-known two-word phrase, was a satisfyingly elegant solve that tested letter positions. The afternoon was followed by a short, common adjective phrase that offered a quick and confident victory. Both were excellent, high-quality phrases that kept the flow moving nicely. It’s a clear 4 out of 5 for today.

Morning Answer: Eager beaver

Afternoon Answer: Bull in a China Shop

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

