Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 23, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) October 23, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1259 for October 23 is: Play the Percentages

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1260 for October 23 is: Throw Down the Gauntlet

A truly excellent, challenging day for Phrazle! The morning puzzle, a strategic phrase about statistics, was an intriguing solve that made you carefully consider every letter placement. The afternoon was an absolute winner: a challenging, historical metaphor that required strong deduction across its four words. This was a sophisticated and highly rewarding set of puzzles. It’s a strong 3.5 out of 5 for me.

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer October 22, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: In a Jam Afternoon Answer: Cat and Mouse

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!