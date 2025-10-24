Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 24, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) October 24, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1261 for October 24 is: Come Rain or Shine

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1262 for October 24 is: Move the Needle

A wonderfully balanced day for Phrazle! The morning puzzle was a great, longer idiom about perseverance, featuring multiple short words that required thoughtful guessing to piece together. The afternoon followed up with a perfect, concise business metaphor that was instantly familiar but still offered a satisfying challenge to secure the final word. Both were recognizable and highly enjoyable. It’s a solid 4.5 out of 5 for me.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer October 23, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: Play the Percentages Afternoon Answer: Throw Down the Gauntlet

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!