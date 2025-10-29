Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 29, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) October 29, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1271 for October 29 is: A Scaredy Cat

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1272 for October 29 is: Take the Cake

A great contrast in difficulty today! The morning puzzle, a three-word descriptive phrase, was straightforward and likely offered a pleasant, quick win. The afternoon’s three-word idiom, on the other hand, was an absolute classic that probably felt very satisfying to piece together. It was a perfectly balanced set of puzzles for a mid-week solve. A fun and manageable 4 out of 5 for the day!

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer October 28, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: A Tear Jerker Afternoon Answer: Boys will be Boys

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!