Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for October 31, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) October 31, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer for today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1275 for October 31 is: The Cat Is Out of the Bag

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1276 for October 31 is: From the Bottom of My Heart

A perfect Halloween treat of Phrazles today! The morning’s puzzle, a wonderfully classic secret-revealing idiom, was a lengthy but highly satisfying solve that made excellent use of its multiple small words. The afternoon was equally superb: a heartfelt, six-word phrase that demanded careful deduction across its length. Both were excellent, recognizable phrases that offered a great, intricate challenge. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5 for me.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer October 30, 2025

Click to reveal the answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was: Morning Answer: No Rhyme or Reason Afternoon Answer: Like Father Like Son

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!