Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – September 19, 2025

Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for September 19, 2025.

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1191 for September 19 is:

Put Words In My Mouth

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1192 for September 19 is:

Second Stringer

A fantastic set of Phrazles today! The morning puzzle was a great test of a long phrase, while the afternoon one was a challenging, familiar saying. Both were a fun challenge. It’s a 4 out of 5 for me.

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer September 18, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

  • Morning Answer: A Weight Off Your Shoulders
  • Afternoon Answer: Lock Horns

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

  • The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.
  • Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.
  • Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you:
    • Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
    • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
    • Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.
  • Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!

