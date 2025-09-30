Do you love word puzzles and testing your brain with clever phrases? Phrazle is a fun daily challenge that puts your word-guessing skills to the test! It’s a unique twist on the popular guessing game format, where you solve a hidden phrase in six tries. If you enjoy brain teasers and linguistic puzzles, then Phrazle is definitely for you. Here is the answer for the latest Phrazle for September 30, 2025.

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) September 30, 2025

Guessing the correct phrase isn’t easy every time, but it happens! Just keep practicing, and you will get it. You can check out the Phrazle answer of today below.

The answer to the morning Phrazle #1213 for September 30 is: All And Sundry

The answer to the afternoon Phrazle #1214 for September 30 is: Give Them an Earful

The morning puzzle was a clever, classic phrase that took some insight to solve. The afternoon puzzle, on the other hand, was an impressively descriptive saying about telling someone off, but correctly arranging all the words was its own unique challenge. It was a great day of puzzle-solving. It’s a 4 out of 5 for me.

Yesterday’s Phrazle Answer September 29, 2025

The answer to yesterday’s Phrazle was:

Morning Answer: Call It a Night

Call It a Night Afternoon Answer: In the Blink of an Eye

How to Play Phrazle

Phrazle is a word-guessing game inspired by Wordle, where your goal is to deduce a hidden phrase.

The Goal: You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words.

You need to guess a hidden phrase in six tries. The phrase is broken down into multiple words. Valid Guesses: Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer.

Your guess must contain the correct number of words and be of a similar length to the answer. Color Clues: After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Green: The letter is correct and in the correct position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the phrase at all.

After each guess, the tiles will change color to help you: Attempts: You get a total of six tries to solve the puzzle.

That’s it! Enjoy your daily linguistic challenge!