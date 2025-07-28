Today’s Quordle #1282 Hints And Answers – July 29, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1282 Answers for July 29, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1282 Hints For July 29, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1282, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 5 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: H, C, Y, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: B, T, M, B

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1282 Answers For July 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1282

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1282 Answers Word 1: BATCH

BATCH Word 2: TOPIC

TOPIC Word 3: MURKY

MURKY Word 4: BUNCH Today’s Quordle presented a very straightforward and satisfying solve. It felt like a gentle warm-up, with no complex letter patterns or obscure vocabulary to trip me up. Each word seemed to click into place quite readily, making for a smooth and enjoyable progression across all four grids. It was that kind of puzzle that builds confidence and offers a pleasant sense of accomplishment without demanding too much brainpower. I’d give this one a 3 out of 5 for its agreeable simplicity.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1281 Answers For July 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1281 is the following:

Word 1: CANDY

CANDY Word 2: TRYST

TRYST Word 3: SHIRT

SHIRT Word 4: FORGO

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your