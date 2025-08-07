Home » Gaming » Today’s Quordle #1292 Hints And Answers – August 8, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1292 Hints And Answers – August 8, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1292 Answers for August 8, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1292 Hints And Answers – August 8, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1292 Hints For August 8, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1292, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 6 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: L, Y, H, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: K, K, R, B

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1292 Answers For August 8, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1292, August 8, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1292 Answers
  • Word 1: KNEEL
  • Word 2: KINKY
  • Word 3: RALPH
  • Word 4: BOOZY

Today’s Quordle was a good mix of words, feeling both classic and a little tricky. The first few words came to me fairly easily, but then I hit a couple that had sneaky repeated letters. The puzzle had a fun little surprise in one of the words, too, with a less common letter that made me stop and think. It was a good challenge that was fun and rewarding to finish.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1291 Answers For August 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1291 is the following:

  • Word 1: PLUNK
  • Word 2: PROXY
  • Word 3: CURVY
  • Word 4: PEARL

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

How to Increase OXR Rank in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season...

Wuthering Waves Iuno Weapon Leaks: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

Wuthering Waves Augusta Weapon Leaks: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

Roblox Arise Shadow Hunt Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Poison Candy Codes (August 2025)

Genshin Impact UGC Mode ‘Spoiler’ Leaks: Modes and Tags Revealed

Roblox Steal a Ride Codes (August 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1511 Hints, Answers – August 8, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #789 Hints, Answers – August 8, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #523 Hints and Answers for August 8,...