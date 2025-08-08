Today’s Quordle #1293 Hints And Answers – August 9, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1293 Answers for August 9, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1293 Hints For August 9, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1293, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 9vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: E, T, Y, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: N, I, E, V

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1293 Answers For August 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1293, August 9, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1293 Answers Word 1: NOOSE

NOOSE Word 2: INLET

INLET Word 3: ELEGY

ELEGY Word 4: VIRUS Today’s Quordle was quite a brain teaser, with a good mix of tricky words. The real challenge came from a couple of words that had repeating letters, which made me think a lot harder about where each letter should go. The puzzle was a good workout, and I felt a nice sense of accomplishment when I finally figured out the last words and all four grids were complete.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1292 Answers For August 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1292 is the following:

Word 1: KNEEL

KNEEL Word 2: KINKY

KINKY Word 3: RALPH

RALPH Word 4: BOOZY

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from