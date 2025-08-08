Home » Gaming » Today’s Quordle #1293 Hints And Answers – August 9, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1293 Answers for August 9, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1293 Hints For August 9, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1293, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 9vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: E, T, Y, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: N, I, E, V

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1293 Answers For August 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1293, August 9, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1293 Answers
  • Word 1: NOOSE
  • Word 2: INLET
  • Word 3: ELEGY
  • Word 4: VIRUS

Today’s Quordle was quite a brain teaser, with a good mix of tricky words. The real challenge came from a couple of words that had repeating letters, which made me think a lot harder about where each letter should go. The puzzle was a good workout, and I felt a nice sense of accomplishment when I finally figured out the last words and all four grids were complete.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1292 Answers For August 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1292 is the following:

  • Word 1: KNEEL
  • Word 2: KINKY
  • Word 3: RALPH
  • Word 4: BOOZY

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

