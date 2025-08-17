Home » Gaming » Today’s Quordle #1302 Hints And Answers – August 18, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1302 Hints And Answers – August 18, 2025

if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1302 Answers for August 18, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1302 Hints And Answers – August 18, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1302 Hints For August 18, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1302, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 9 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: R, E, N, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: F, T, R, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1302 Answers For August 18, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1302, August 18, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1302 Answers
  • Word 1: FIBER
  • Word 2: TRADE
  • Word 3: RAYON
  • Word 4: TEASE

Today’s Quordle had a playful mix of familiar and slightly unusual words, keeping the challenge fresh. A couple of answers stood out with uncommon letter placements, while one slipped in a repeated letter that needed extra attention. The blend of concrete and more abstract terms made the solving process engaging from start to finish. Overall, it felt like a well-rounded puzzle that balanced challenge and enjoyment perfectly.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1301 Answers For August 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1301 is the following:

  • Word 1: FUNGI
  • Word 2: AMITY
  • Word 3: DRIER
  • Word 4: CHECK

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.

