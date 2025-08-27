Today’s Quordle #1312 Hints And Answers – August 28, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1312 Answers for August 28, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1312 Hints For August 28, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1312, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: T, O, N, L

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: A, T, L, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1312 Answers For August 28, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1312, August 28, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1312 Answers Word 1: AFOOT

AFOOT Word 2: TANGO

TANGO Word 3: LUMEN

LUMEN Word 4: NAVAL Today’s Quordle was a delightful mix of words that kept the solving process interesting. The words covered a range of subjects, from a state of being to a dance form, a unit of measurement, and a nautical term. This variety made the puzzle more than just a simple vocabulary test; it was a journey through different facets of language. It was a refreshing and enjoyable challenge that left me feeling satisfied.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1311 Answers For August 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1311 is the following:

Word 1: TWEED

TWEED Word 2: SCRAP

SCRAP Word 3: SHEIK

SHEIK Word 4: AWOKE

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.