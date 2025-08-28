Home » Gaming » Today’s Quordle #1313 Hints And Answers – August 29, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1313 Hints And Answers – August 29, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1313 Answers for August 29, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1313 Hints And Answers – August 29, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1313 Hints For August 29, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1313, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: R, T, L, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: F, T, F, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1313 Answers For August 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1313, August 29, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1313 Answers
  • Word 1: FLAIR
  • Word 2: TAROT
  • Word 3: FRAIL
  • Word 4: PRUNE

Today’s Quordle was a delightful puzzle with a balanced mix of familiar and less common words. The journey from a stylish flourish to a mystical card, then to a delicate state, and finally to a preserved fruit felt like a gentle stroll through a charming, old-world market. The words weren’t overly difficult, but their unique combination required careful thought and a bit of linguistic creativity. It was a pleasant and satisfying solve.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1312 Answers For August 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1312 is the following:

  • Word 1: AFOOT
  • Word 2: TANGO
  • Word 3: LUMEN
  • Word 4: NAVAL

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Genshin Impact Fischl Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Roblox Fish It Boats List

Genshin Impact Arlecchino Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Grow a Garden – All Merchants List

Today’s NYT Wordle #1532 Hints, Answers – August 29, 2025

“A long time in the making”: Today’s NYT Strands #544...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 28,...

Today’s NYT Connections #810 Hints, Answers – August 29, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle Answer and Hints 1316 – August 29,...

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1285, August 29, 2025