Today’s Quordle #1317 Hints And Answers – September 2, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1317 Answers for September 2, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1317 Hints For September 2, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1317, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: R, D, T, R

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are:D, P, S, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1317 Answers For September 2, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1317, September 2, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1317 Answers Word 1: DIVER

DIVER Word 2: PLAID

PLAID Word 3: SWEAT

SWEAT Word 4: HOVER Today’s Quordle was a delightful mix of words that felt both familiar and a bit of a curveball. The puzzle took us on a journey from a word describing a person in the water to a patterned fabric, then to a word for perspiration, and finally to a word for hanging in the air. This combination of everyday words and a few that require a bit of thought made the puzzle a refreshing mental exercise. It was a smooth and satisfying solve.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1316 Answers For September 1, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1316 is the following:

Word 1: RECAP

RECAP Word 2: BRIDE

BRIDE Word 3: SMACK

SMACK Word 4: SPOIL

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.