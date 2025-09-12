Today’s Quordle #1328 Hints And Answers – September 13, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1328 Answers for September 13, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1328 Hints For September 13, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1328, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letter

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 8 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: T, G, R, L

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: M, B, N, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1328 Answers For September 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1328, September 13, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1328 Answers Word 1: MOUNT

MOUNT Word 2: BEING

BEING Word 3: NEWER

NEWER Word 4: SHOAL Today’s puzzle felt like a solid, foundational challenge. The words were common and accessible, focusing more on strategic guessing and letter placement than on knowledge of obscure vocabulary. The presence of a repeated vowel added a nice, subtle layer of complexity, but overall, it was a smooth and logical solve that rewarded a systematic approach. It was a pleasant and satisfying mental exercise without any major stumbling blocks.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1327 Answers For September 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1327 is the following:

Word 1: MOUNT

MOUNT Word 2: PENNY

PENNY Word 3: REFIT

REFIT Word 4: LABOR

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.