Home » Puzzles » Today’s Quordle #1335 Hints And Answers – September 20, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1335 Hints And Answers – September 20, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1335 Answers for September 20, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #133 Hints And Answers – September 20, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1335 Hints For September 20, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1335, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: T, E, H, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: E, J, B, B

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1335 Answers For September 20, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1335, September 20, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1335 Answers
  • Word 1: EVICT
  • Word 2: JUDGE
  • Word 3: BUNCH
  • Word 4: BEGAT

Today’s puzzle felt like a journey through different eras of language. It paired a couple of very direct, action-oriented words with a more pastoral term and an archaic one from old texts. The inclusion of an uncommon letter and the repetition in both the starting and ending positions provided a satisfying level of challenge, demanding both a broad vocabulary and careful strategic thinking.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1334 Answers For September 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1334 is the following:

  • Word 1: EQUAL
  • Word 2: TACIT
  • Word 3: STUNT
  • Word 4: LOFTY

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Wordle #1554 Hints, Answers – September 20, 2025

“Dire Straits” Today’s NYT Strands #566 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s NYT Connections #832 Hints, Answers – September 20, 2025

Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1018, September 20,...

Today’s Teuteuf Worldle #1338 Country of the Day Answer and...

Today’s Flagle #1307 Country Flag Answer and Hints, September 20,...

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1240, September 20, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #532, September 20,2025

Today’s NYT Pips #33 Answers and Hints – September 20,...

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For September 19, 2025