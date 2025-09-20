Today’s Quordle #1336 Hints And Answers – September 21, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1336 Answers for September 21, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1336 Hints For September 21, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1336, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 9 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are:E, R, E, D

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are:G, S, A, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1336 Answers For September 21, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1336, September 21, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1336 Answers Word 1: GRACE

GRACE Word 2: STAIR

STAIR Word 3: ADOBE

ADOBE Word 4: SALAD Today’s Quordle offered a comfortable and familiar challenge, weaving together words from various aspects of daily life. From a quality of movement to a structural element, then to a type of construction, and finally to a common dish, the puzzle felt like a stroll through a well-known vocabulary landscape. The slight repetition in starting and ending letters provided a subtle but interesting twist to an otherwise straightforward and enjoyable solve.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1335 Answers For September 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1335 is the following:

Word 1: EVICT

EVICT Word 2: JUDGE

JUDGE Word 3: BUNCH

BUNCH Word 4: BEGAT

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.