Today’s Quordle #1365 Hints And Answers – October 20, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1365 Answers for October 20, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1365 Hints For October 20, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1365, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 5 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: Y, P, A, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: L, B, V, M

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1365 Answers For October 20, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1365, October 20, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1365 Answers Word 1: LEERY

LEERY Word 2: BLIMP

BLIMP Word 3: VISTA

VISTA Word 4: MUSKY

Today’s selection of words provided a strong, action-oriented, and slightly aggressive feel. The set was unified by a high frequency of impactful consonants and only a moderate number of vowels, giving the words a punchy, staccato rhythm. The subtle but distinct overlap in one of the ending letters made the initial deduction phase a bit quicker, but the overall diversity of the starting and remaining ending letters ensured a solid, engaging challenge. It was a fast and satisfying game for a solver focused on common consonants and letter position.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Octordle:

Yesterday’s Quordle #1364 Answers For October 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1364 is the following:

Word 1: EVOKE

EVOKE Word 2: BUNNY

BUNNY Word 3: FLICK

FLICK Word 4: CROUP

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.