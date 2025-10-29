Home » Puzzles » Today’s Quordle #1375 Hints And Answers – October 30, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1375 Hints And Answers – October 30, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1375 Answers for October 30, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1375 Hints For October 30, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1375, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 8 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: R, S, D, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: P, A, F, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J)

Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1375 Answers For October 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1375, October 30, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1375 Answers
  • Word 1: POSER
  • Word 2: AMASS
  • Word 3: FROND
  • Word 4: ENJOY

This Quordle was tricky due to the minimal internal repetition, with only one word containing a repeated letter. This lack of structural overlap placed the burden on accurate letter positioning. Adding to the challenge was the inclusion of the uncommon letter (J) in one of the words. The high vowel count and four entirely distinct starting and ending letters required broad keyboard exploration and precise, independent solving for each grid. I’d rate this Quordle 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Octordle:

Yesterday’s Quordle #1374 Answers For October 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1374 is the following:

  • Word 1: BROOD
  • Word 2: DITTY
  • Word 3: DEFER
  • Word 4: OPERA

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.

