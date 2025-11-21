Today’s Quordle #1398 Hints And Answers – November 22, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1398 Answers for November 22, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1398 Hints For November 22, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1398, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letter

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: T, E, T, N

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: E, C, B, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1398 Answers For November 22, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1398, November 22, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1398 Answers Word 1: ENACT

ENACT Word 2: CHIDE

CHIDE Word 3: BEGET

BEGET Word 4: PRAWN

This Quordle was defined by a high degree of structural independence and a minimal internal repeat count, as only one word contained a repeated letter. The above-average vowel count (7) provided good elimination opportunities. The key positional hint was the repeated ending letter (‘T’) in the first and third solutions. With all four starting letters being unique, the puzzle required a focused approach to maximize the use of the vowel and consonant overlaps while navigating four otherwise independent word structures. I’d rate this Quordle 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Octordle:

Yesterday’s Quordle #1397 Answers For November 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1397 is the following:

Word 1: SPARK

SPARK Word 2: HITCH

HITCH Word 3: BAYOU

BAYOU Word 4: TRAIT

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.