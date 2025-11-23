Today’s Quordle #1400 Hints And Answers – November 24, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1400 Answers for November 24, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1400 Hints For November 24, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1400, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 10 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: T, O, E, D

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: Q, P, F, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1400 Answers For November 24, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1400, November 24, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1400 Answers Word 1: QUIET

QUIET Word 2: PIANO

PIANO Word 3: FUDGE

FUDGE Word 4: PRIED

This puzzle felt like a stealthy escapade through a silent house. It began with a request for silence and a musical touch, followed by a sweet indulgence and a bit of nosy investigation. The lack of double letters made the deduction process smooth, though the high vowel count required careful elimination. It was a delightful sequence that balanced sensory words with action, offering a fair but engaging challenge for the logical mind.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1399 Answers For November 233, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1399 is the following:

Word 1: GOLEM

GOLEM Word 2: CURLY

CURLY Word 3: NINTH

NINTH Word 4: ATONE

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.