Today’s Quordle #1419 Hints And Answers – December 13, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1419 Answers for December 13, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1419 Hints For December 13, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1419, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 8 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: E, N, C, L

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: A, B, T, M.

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1419 Answers For December 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1419, December 13, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1419 Answers Word 1: APPLE

APPLE Word 2: BEGUN

BEGUN Word 3: TOXIC

TOXIC Word 4: MOGUL

This Quordle was defined by its highly consistent and high vowel count of 8, with exactly two vowels in every word. However, the puzzle was structurally challenging due to its high independence: it had four unique starting letters and four unique ending letters, and minimal internal repetition (only one word repeated a letter). The key high-value clue was the inclusion of the uncommon letter in one of the words. This required the solver to prioritize identifying the repeated letter and the uncommon letter to efficiently solve the four entirely distinct consonant frameworks. I’d rate this Quordle 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1418 Answers For December 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1418 is the following:

Word 1: KRILL

KRILL Word 2: SIGHT

SIGHT Word 3: KHAKI

KHAKI Word 4: DUCHY

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.