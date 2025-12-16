Today’s Quordle #1423 Hints And Answers – December 17, 2025

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1423 Answers for December 17, 2025.

Today’s Quordle #1423 Hints For December 17, 2025

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1423, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: H, T, E, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: S, F, T, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1423 Answers For December 17, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1423, December 17, 2025

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1423 Answers Word 1: SLUSH

SLUSH Word 2: FEAST

FEAST Word 3: TWINE

TWINE Word 4: SNOOP

This Quordle offered moderate assistance through a generous overall vowel count (7). The main structural aids were the repeated starting letter (‘S’) in the first and fourth solutions, and the two words containing a single internal repeated letter. With four unique ending letters, the puzzle’s challenge lay in efficiently using the high vowel count and the positional ‘S’ overlap to quickly place the two repeated letters, thereby helping to differentiate between the four otherwise distinct consonant arrangements. I’d rate this Quordle 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1422 Answers For December 16, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1422 is the following:

Word 1: BREAD

BREAD Word 2: THEFT

THEFT Word 3: HUMID

HUMID Word 4: SMILE

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.