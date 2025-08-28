Home » Gaming » Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 28, 2025

Today's (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 28, 2025

The Spell Bee game from Spellbee.org is a fun and challenging word puzzle that keeps players engaged daily. If you’re looking for a little help or just want to check your answers for today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you are a pro word wiz or newbie working their spelling ladder, Today’s Spelling Bee Game Answers for August 28, 2025, will certainly help.

Today’s Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 28, 2025

Here is the list of all the possible answers we found in today’s Spelling Bee:

Today’s Spelling Bee Pangram

Astigmatism, Astigmatisms

Today’s Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers

Aims, Amia, Amis, Bibs, Bits, Bits, Gaits, Gist, Gits, Ibis, Imams, Isms, Maim, Mias, Miss, Mist, Mitt, Sims, Sits, Tibia, Tits, Ambit, Imbibe, Stat, Tami, Tits

Today’s Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers

Agita, Ambit, Amiss, Assist, Bigamist, Gaits, Gambit, Iambs, Imams, Maims, Mamma, Mamma, Miasm, Mists, Mitts, Sigma, Sigmas, Sims, Sitis, Stats, Stigma, Tamis, Tatis, Tibia, Tibias, Titbit

Today’s Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers

Ambit, Amiss, Assist, Bigamist, Bibs, Gaits, Gambit, Gigs, Gigabit, Imams, Iambs, Maims, Miasma, Miasmas, Mitts, Sigma, Sigmas, Stasis, Stigma, Stigmas, Tatami, Tatamis, Titbits

Today’s Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers

Bigamist, Gambit, Gigabits, Iamb, Mamma, Miasma, Miasmas, Mastitis, Sigmas, Stigma, Stigmas, Tatami, Tatamis, Titbits

Today’s Spelling Bee 8 Letter Answers

Astigmatism, Mastitis

Today’s Spelling Bee 9 Letter Answers

Mastititis, Astigmatisms

This puzzle presented a good balance of common and less familiar words. The theme, revolving around a specific set of letters, created a fun challenge, requiring some careful thought to find the longer and more complex words. The inclusion of multiple panagrams was a nice touch, rewarding players who explored the full potential of the provided letters. Overall, it was a satisfying and engaging puzzle.

How to Play the Spelling Bee Game?

  • Make the first word: To start the game, you need to find the first word using the 7 letters from the hive. According to the rules of the game, each word found must be at least 4 letters long and contain the central letter. Remember that you can use the same letter more than once.
  • Create a word list: Each found word counts towards your total score. Four-letter words add 1 point. Longer words earn 1 point per letter. And if you find a pangram (a word using all seven letters), you get 7 extra points! The goal of the game is to collect as many points as possible. Remember that if you get stuck, you can shuffle the letters to get a fresh perspective.
  • Find out your score. Track your progress and try to get the maximum score. As you progress through the game, you will receive new levels. Once you reach the “Genius” level, you have won the game! The Daily Spelling Bee Game is great for competing with your friends and having fun!

We hope this helps you with your daily Spell Bee challenge! Don’t forget to swing by tomorrow for the next puzzle and its solutions. Happy spelling!

