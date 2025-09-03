Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1224, September 4, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1224, September 4, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1224 Hints for September 4, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s first major mixtape or EP was released in the mid-2010s. If your guess was an artist from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut.

This artist’s first major mixtape or EP was released in the mid-2010s. If your guess was an artist from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut. Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: This artist is very popular, with a high listener rank on streaming platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box.

This artist is very popular, with a high listener rank on streaming platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box. Gender: The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect.

The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Hip Hop. A guess of a rock or pop artist would be incorrect.

The primary genre for this artist is Hip Hop. A guess of a rock or pop artist would be incorrect. Nationality: This artist is from the United States. A guess of an artist from another continent would give you a red box for nationality.

Today’s Spotle #1224 Answer for September 4, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and prove your knowledge is “First Class”! The answer to today’s Spotle is JACK HARLOW.

This was a great puzzle that required knowledge of a relatively recent but hugely popular artist. The combination of the debut year and the hip-hop genre, along with the very specific popularity ranking, was a key clue to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a good test of contemporary music knowledge.



Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1223) for September 3, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1223 on September 3, 2025, was:

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?