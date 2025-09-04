Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1225, September 5, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1225, September 5, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1225 Hints for September 5, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut was released in the late 2000s. A guess from the 2010s would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow, indicating an earlier debut.

This artist’s debut was released in the late 2000s. A guess from the 2010s would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow, indicating an earlier debut. Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would be incorrect.

The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would be incorrect. Listener Rank: This artist is well-known but doesn’t have a top-tier listener rank. A guess of a top-100 artist would likely give you a red box.

This artist is well-known but doesn’t have a top-tier listener rank. A guess of a top-100 artist would likely give you a red box. Gender: The artist is Female. A guess of a male artist would be incorrect.

The artist is Female. A guess of a male artist would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Pop, often with a synth-pop influence. A guess of a rock or hip-hop artist would be incorrect.

The primary genre for this artist is Pop, often with a synth-pop influence. A guess of a rock or hip-hop artist would be incorrect. Nationality: This artist is from Canada. If you guessed an artist from the United States, you would receive a yellow box, as both countries are on the same continent.

Today’s Spotle #1225 Answer for September 5, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and see if you “really, really, really, really” like her music! The answer to today’s Spotle is CARLY RAE JEPSEN.

This was a clever puzzle that required a more specific knowledge of a pop artist’s career beyond her most famous song. The combination of the Canadian nationality, the debut year, and the genre were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a good test of a very specific musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1224) for September 4, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1224 on September 4, 2025, was:

JACK HARLOW

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?