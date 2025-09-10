Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1231, September 11, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1231, September 11, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1231 Hints for September 11, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut album was released in the mid-1960s. If your guess was an artist from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow.

This artist’s debut album was released in the mid-1960s. If your guess was an artist from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow. Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: While this artist’s influence is immeasurable, their streaming popularity isn’t in the top 100. Your guess of a modern pop star would show a red box.

While this artist’s influence is immeasurable, their streaming popularity isn’t in the top 100. Your guess of a modern pop star would show a red box. Gender: The artist is Female. A guess of a male artist would be incorrect.

The artist is Female. A guess of a male artist would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Soul, with strong influences from pop and jazz. A guess of a rock or hip-hop artist would be incorrect.

The primary genre for this artist is Soul, with strong influences from pop and jazz. A guess of a rock or hip-hop artist would be incorrect. Nationality: This artist is from the United States. A guess of an artist from the UK would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1231 Answer for September 11, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and prove your knowledge is a “natural woman”! The answer to today’s Spotle is ARETHA FRANKLIN.

This was a classic Spotle puzzle, with clear clues that point to a well-known and highly respected musician. The combination of the debut year, the soul genre, and the female solo artist status was a strong indicator. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for being a good test of a very specific and influential musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1230) for September 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1230 on September 10, 2025, was:

ELLIE GOULDING

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?