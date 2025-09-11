Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1232, September 12, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1232, September 12, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1232 Hints for September 12, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This band’s debut album was released in the mid-2000s. A guess of a band from the 90s would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut.

This band’s debut album was released in the mid-2000s. A guess of a band from the 90s would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut. Group Size: The band consists of 3 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category.

The band consists of 3 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: While this band has had massive success, their current streaming popularity places them in a specific, but still well-known, tier. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box.

While this band has had massive success, their current streaming popularity places them in a specific, but still well-known, tier. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box. Gender: All members of this band are Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect.

All members of this band are Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this band is Pop. A guess of a rock or country artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this band is Pop. A guess of a rock or country artist would be a miss. Nationality: This band is from the United States. A guess of a band from the UK would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1232 Answer for September 12, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prove you’re not a “sucker” for the wrong guess! The answer to today’s Spotle is JONAS BROTHERS.

This was a fun puzzle for anyone who grew up with this iconic trio. The combination of the group size, debut year, and the pop genre provided a clear path to the correct answer for those who followed their career from the beginning. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a good test of a very specific, but highly influential, musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1231) for September 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1231 on September 11, 2025, was:

ARETHA FRANKLIN

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?