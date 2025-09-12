Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1233, September 13, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1233, September 13, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1233 Hints for September 13, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This band’s debut was in the early 2000s. A guess of a band from the 90s would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow.

This band’s debut was in the early 2000s. A guess of a band from the 90s would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow. Group Size: The band consists of 5 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category.

The band consists of 5 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: While this band is very well-known, their streaming popularity isn’t in the top 100, placing them in a specific, but still highly-ranked, tier. A guess of a pop star would show a red box.

While this band is very well-known, their streaming popularity isn’t in the top 100, placing them in a specific, but still highly-ranked, tier. A guess of a pop star would show a red box. Gender: The group is Mixed, with a prominent female lead vocalist. A guess of an all-male or all-female group would be incorrect.

The group is Mixed, with a prominent female lead vocalist. A guess of an all-male or all-female group would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this band is Rock, often with gothic and symphonic elements. A guess of a pop or hip-hop artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this band is Rock, often with gothic and symphonic elements. A guess of a pop or hip-hop artist would be a miss. Nationality: This band is from the United States. A guess of a band from the UK would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1233 Answer for September 13, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prove you’re an expert in “the open door” of music! The answer to today’s Spotle is EVANESCENCE.

This was a great puzzle for fans of 2000s rock music. The combination of the group size, the mixed-gender clue, and the rock genre with a specific debut year provided a clear path to the correct answer for those who followed the band’s career. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for being a good test of a specific, but highly influential, musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1232) for September 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1232 on September 12, 2025, was:

JONAS BROTHERS

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?