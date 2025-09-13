Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1234, September 14, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1234, September 14, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1234 Hints for September 14, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This band’s debut was in the early 2010s. If your guess was an artist from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut.

This band’s debut was in the early 2010s. If your guess was an artist from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut. Group Size: The band consists of 6 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category.

The band consists of 6 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: While this band has a strong global following, their popularity places them in a specific tier, not among the absolute top-streamed acts. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box.

While this band has a strong global following, their popularity places them in a specific tier, not among the absolute top-streamed acts. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box. Gender: The group is Mixed, with both male and female lead vocalists. A guess of an all-male or all-female group would be incorrect.

The group is Mixed, with both male and female lead vocalists. A guess of an all-male or all-female group would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this band is Folk, often with pop and indie rock influences. A guess of a hip-hop or R&B artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this band is Folk, often with pop and indie rock influences. A guess of a hip-hop or R&B artist would be a miss. Nationality: This band is from Iceland. A guess of an artist from the United States would result in a red box for this category.

Today’s Spotle #1234 Answer for September 14, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prove you’re an expert on musical creatures! The answer to today’s Spotle is Of MONSTERS AND MEN.

This was a clever puzzle that required a specific knowledge of a band with a distinct sound and a unique country of origin. The combination of the debut year, mixed gender, and nationality were crucial clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for being a good test of specific, yet globally known, musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1233) for September 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1233 on September 13, 2025, was:

EVANESCENCE

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?