Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1240, September 20, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1240, September 20, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1240 Hints for September 20, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut was in the mid-2000s. A guess of an artist from the 90s would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut.

Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category.

Listener Rank: This artist is very popular, with a high listener rank on streaming platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box.

Gender: The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect.

Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Pop, with a strong influence from folk and soft rock. A guess of a hip-hop or R&B artist would be incorrect.

Nationality: This artist is from the United Kingdom. If you guessed an artist from the United States, you would get a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1240 Answer for September 20, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and prove your music knowledge is on point The answer to today’s Spotle is JAMES BLUNT.

This was a classic Spotle puzzle, with clear clues that point to a very well-known and commercially successful artist. The combination of the debut year, the pop/folk genre, and the UK nationality was the key clue to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a good test of a very specific musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1239) for September 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1239 on September 19, 2025, was:

NICKELBACK

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a "down" arrow, you know the correct artist's debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?