Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1241, September 21, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1241, September 21, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1241 Hints for September 21, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut major studio album was released in the mid-2010s. If your guess was an artist from the 2000s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut.

This artist’s debut major studio album was released in the mid-2010s. If your guess was an artist from the 2000s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut. Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: This artist is in the top tier of global streaming, with a very high listener rank on platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box.

This artist is in the top tier of global streaming, with a very high listener rank on platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box. Gender: The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect.

The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Electronic, often with a mix of trap and pop. A guess of a rock or R&B artist would be incorrect.

The primary genre for this artist is Electronic, often with a mix of trap and pop. A guess of a rock or R&B artist would be incorrect. Nationality: This artist is from France. A guess of an artist from the United States would give you a red box.

Today’s Spotle #1241 Answer for September 21, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and prove your knowledge is a “Turn Down for What”! The answer to today’s Spotle is DJ SNAKE.

This was a great puzzle that required knowledge of a very specific, but highly popular, musical profile. The combination of the debut year, the solo status, and the French nationality were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a good test of a very specific musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1240) for September 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1240 on September 20, 2025, was:

JAMES BLUNT

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?