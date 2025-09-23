Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1244, September 24, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1244, September 24, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1244 Hints for September 24, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This band’s debut album was released in the early 1980s. If your guess was a band from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow, indicating a much earlier debut.

This band’s debut album was released in the early 1980s. If your guess was a band from the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow, indicating a much earlier debut. Group Size: The band consists of 2 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category.

The band consists of 2 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: While this band has had massive historical success, their current streaming popularity places them in a specific, but still well-known, tier. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box.

While this band has had massive historical success, their current streaming popularity places them in a specific, but still well-known, tier. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box. Gender: The members of this band are Male. A guess of a mixed-gender or all-female group would be incorrect.

The members of this band are Male. A guess of a mixed-gender or all-female group would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this band is Rock, often specifically labeled as new wave and synth-pop. A guess of a pop or hip-hop artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this band is Rock, often specifically labeled as new wave and synth-pop. A guess of a pop or hip-hop artist would be a miss. Nationality: This band is from the United Kingdom. If you guessed a band from the United States, you would receive a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1244 Answer for September 24, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prove you’re not in a “mad world” of wrong guesses! The answer to today’s Spotle is TEARS FOR FEARS.

This was a fantastic puzzle for fans of 80s music and new wave. The combination of the debut year, the group size of two, and the specific UK nationality were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 4.5 out of 5 for its historical significance and clever clueing.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1243) for September 23, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1243 on September 23, 2025, was:

WILL SMITH

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?