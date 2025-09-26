Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1247, September 27, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1247, September 27, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1247 Hints for September 27, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This group’s debut was in the mid-2010s. If your guess was a band from the early 2000s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut.

This group’s debut was in the mid-2010s. If your guess was a band from the early 2000s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow, indicating a more recent debut. Group Size: The band consists of 4 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category.

The band consists of 4 members. A guess of a solo artist or a different-sized group would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: This group is globally famous, with a high listener rank on streaming platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box.

This group is globally famous, with a high listener rank on streaming platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box. Gender: The members of this group are Female. A guess of a male or mixed-gender group would be incorrect.

The members of this group are Female. A guess of a male or mixed-gender group would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this group is Pop, specifically K-Pop, with strong hip-hop and electronic influences. A guess of a rock or country artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this group is Pop, specifically K-Pop, with strong hip-hop and electronic influences. A guess of a rock or country artist would be a miss. Nationality: This group is from South Korea. A guess of a group from any country in North America would result in a red box.

Today’s Spotle #1247 Answer for September 27, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prove you’re a true “Blink”! The answer to today’s Spotle is BLACKPINK.

This was a great puzzle that required knowledge of a specific, but globally dominant, sector of the music industry. The combination of the debut year, the group size of four female members, and the South Korean nationality were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for being a good test of specific, contemporary musical knowledge.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1246) for September 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1246 on September 26, 2025, was:

2 CHAINZ

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?