Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1248, September 28, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1248, September 28, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1248 Hints for September 28, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s solo debut album was released in the early 1970s. A guess of an artist from the 90s would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow.

This artist’s solo debut album was released in the early 1970s. A guess of an artist from the 90s would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow. Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: While this artist is a global icon, their current streaming popularity as a solo act places them in a specific, but still highly-ranked, tier. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box.

While this artist is a global icon, their current streaming popularity as a solo act places them in a specific, but still highly-ranked, tier. A guess of a top-50 artist would show a red box. Gender: The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect.

The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Rock, though his solo work often includes elements of pop. A guess of a hip-hop or country artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this artist is Rock, though his solo work often includes elements of pop. A guess of a hip-hop or country artist would be a miss. Nationality: This artist is from the United Kingdom. A guess of an artist from the United States would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1248 Answer for September 28, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and prove your music knowledge is “Yesterday”! The answer to today’s Spotle is PAUL McCARTNEY.

This was a classic Spotle puzzle that required knowledge of one of the most important and enduring figures in rock history. The combination of the early 70s solo debut, the solo artist status, and the UK nationality were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for being a good test of a truly legendary musical profile.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1247) for September 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1247 on September 27, 2025, was:

BLACKPINK

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?